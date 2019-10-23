ELLICOTTVILLE — The Rotary Club of Ellicottville will again sponsor a free community Halloween party for Ellicottville area children 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
The party will be held in the Rotary Auditorium at the Ellicottville Town Center, 28 Parkside Drive.
Kids will trick or treat at the indoor location, and there will be games, crafts, hayrides (weather permitting) and scary fun for the whole family. Candy and other treats for the kids will be provided.
Student Volunteers from Ellicottville Central School and friends of Rotary will organize the games.
Anyone who would like to donate candy/prizes or volunteer to help, may contact Colleen Blanchard at 699-8066.