ELLICOTTVILLE — Ellicottville Brewing Co. continues its series of craft beres that partner with area family-owned businesses with two new offerings: Pumpkinville Latte and Super Duper Jelly.
The Pumpkinville Latte teams with Pumpkinville Farms of Great Valley, while Super Duper Jelly, a strawberry cream ale, was created in partnership with the South Dayton Supermarket.
EBC and Pumpkinville collaborated on the Pumpkinville Latte, a pumpkin ale with a hint of coffee.
Head brewer Dan Minner and his sister, Beth Harvey (EBC’s chief financial officer), said they grew up going to Pumpkinville and have continued the tradition with the next generation in their family.
“This annual trek to family owned and operated Pumpkinville in Great Valley inspired the creation of Pumpkinville Latte,” EBC says in a press release.
Voted Buffalo’s Best Pumpkin Patch, Pumpkinville is in its 51st season and with each year comes additional features for families to experience. You can of course pick pumpkins, visit the farm animals, get lost in the corn maze, mine for gems and enjoy some of the best pastries and apple cider.
Pumpkinville is now open through Oct. 31. EBC will be sampling Pumpkinville Latte at the farm on Oct. 5, 6, 11, 12, 18 and 19.
Meanwhile, the South Dayton Super Duper Jelly doughnut beer was inspired by South Dayton’s strawberry cream filled doughnut — voted the best doughnut in Western New York in an upstate online contest in 2017.
South Dayton Supermarket is family owned and has been in business since 1968.
EBC said the two beers can be found at stores throughout Western New York, while local bars and restaurants will also be serving them soon.