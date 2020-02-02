Punxatawney Phil may have predicted an early spring Sunday morning, but the Olean area will have to wait a while for the fulfillment of that prognostication.
According to Kirk Apffel, a meteorologist with the Buffalo-based National Weather Service, temperatures for the week will start off a little higher than average but revert to the norm by mid-week.
After lows in the mid-30s tonight and a chance of a late snow shower, Tuesday will see highs in the mid-40s with the likelihood of daytime rain shifting to snow overnight. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs around freezing.
The greatest risk of snow accumulation will come Wednesday night, as precipitation will move into the area and continue for much of the day Thursday.
“It’s hard to pin down exact amounts, but there could be accumulating snowfall in that timeframe,” Apffel explained, adding that the snow will continue “pretty much all day.”
On Friday, more snow showers are likely with highs in the mid-30s.