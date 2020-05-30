ISCHUA — While most local residents have limited their travel the last couple of months, private planes from all over the country have been flying in and out of the Cattaraugus County-Olean Airport.
When the airport on Hatch Hill Road had to furlough employees, it left airport operations to just two employees, Bruce Crandell, the manager, and Tracy Scanlon, maintainer.
And while safety, ground conditions and weather reports at any airport are always a concern, where the planes are flying in from hadn’t really been seriously considered.
Until the coronavirus pandemic.
“When they first started this idea of staying to ourselves, we had a couple of planes come in,” Crandell said.
Eight unmasked passengers had flown in for the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball game on March 7, the last game played before cancellation of the 2019-20 season because of coronavirus.
It wasn’t until the next day that Scanlon discovered she may have been exposed to COVID-19 — the group had flown in from Westchester County Airport, just 15 minutes up the road from New Rochelle, one of the first communities in the United States to see a serious outbreak.
“These people had no right to be here, much less be in a crowd,” Scanlon said. “Everybody sneezing and coughing.”
Scanlon said plane passengers, from corporate businessmen to construction and general contracting workers, come and go every week to out-of-state worksites, recently including Indiana, North Carolina and Florida. Out-of-state crews usually begin to arrive in June to work in the Olean area.
Then there was a Minnesota couple, also unmasked, who arrived with their young son, Scanlon said. They borrowed the airport crew car to drive to Ellicottville to purchase “two or three cases of wine,” she said.
“I believe the wineries were even doing free mailing,” she said. “It’s understandable. They had cabin fever and wanted to get out … but don’t be risking the safety of other people because you’re bored.”
Crandell agreed. “Precautionary procedures are always good,” he said. “There’s no argument about safety.”
Unlike at large airports, pilots using municipal and smaller airports only have to file flight plans as they prepare to take off — and they fly away with any number of people in the plane. There are no questions to determine COVID-19 symptoms or where the crew or passengers have been.
“Just because we’re a smaller airport — and not just us, Wellsville and Bradford, too — would you expect to go into the Buffalo airport without a mask?” Scanlon said. “No, you wouldn’t. It wouldn’t be allowed,” pointing out how stressful it has been working under the current conditions.
Dr. Kevin Watkins, Cattaraugus County’s public health director, noted there are no restrictions regarding traveling from county to county — or state to state.
“But we would definitely be concerned about any planes coming into our county without providing some kind of face covering” for the passengers, he said. “Commuter airlines are requiring face coverings, I don’t see why private planes wouldn’t require it, either.”
It’s also more difficult to social distance at smaller airports. Pilots and crew members have access to the hangar, and when they visit the small lounge and restrooms, they by necessity have to go through the office area, where Scanlon and Crandell work when they’re not outside.
Scanlon wipes every flat surface down with bleach or sanitizer every day, not knowing who may have been there, since private planes and Mercy Flight have access that allows them entry in the airport when airport staff is not present.
Signs are posted noting the facility is a clean area, a “safe haven” where no one has been sick or showed symptoms of COVID-19.
“Some local pilots who stay down South are usually here,” Scanlon said. “A few, three or four, pilots come and go regularly. (Memorial Day weekend) would have been the time they usually come.”
While Scanlon was talking to an Olean Times Herald reporter, two planeloads of people — one from North Carolina and the other Florida — arrived to enjoy the Western New York summer season.
No masks were in evidence as the passengers got off their planes.