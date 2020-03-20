OLEAN — After careful consideration by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation’s board of directors and staff, CRCF’s scholarship deadline will remain April 1.
“In the midst of the recent school closures and the ever-changing nature of the COVID-19 crisis, we have decided to keep our scholarship application deadline at April 1 in order to stay on track through the process of carefully evaluating applications and making decisions and awards,” said CRCF Executive Director Karen Niemic Buchheit.
“Because of school closings and sports and other activities being postponed or canceled, we believe students will still be able to complete their applications as the scholarship process is entirely online and can even be completed on a smartphone,” said Taylor Green, CRCF scholarship program manager.
“We will continue to be in close contact with students and guidance counselors who have any concerns about completing applications,” Green added. “We want to provide the best support we can during these uncharted times, and so we will be available by email and phone to help everyone complete their applications.”
One modification is being made to help students and school personnel, Buchheit said. Students will not be penalized if there is a delay in transcripts being provided as school employees have limited access to schools during this closure period.
Guidance counselors who are unable to attach transcripts by April 1 have been asked to contact Green to work out a solution.
So far, over 320 students have begun the process of applying through CRCF’s scholarship portal which opened Feb. 1. Students can continue to apply and complete in-process applications at cattfoundation.org/apply-for-scholarships until April 1.
Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact CRCF by phone at (716) 301-2723 or by email at foundation@cattfoundation.org.