OLEAN — Applications for grants from the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation’s Community Fund are due April 21.
The Community Fund is an unrestricted fund that makes grants to support initiatives, special projects or efforts that support making the Cattaraugus County region a better place.
Applicants must be 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organizations or a government entity or school district.
CRCF’s board reviews applications based on the applying organization’s stability; the impact its work has on the community; the feasibility of the project proposed in the grant application; and the role a grant from the Community Fund would play in the overall project, said CRCF Executive Director Karen Niemic Buchheit.
CRCF makes grants from the Community Fund in May and November every year.
Over the years the Community Fund has supported over $115,000 in grants to deserving projects and efforts in the community.
Applications are available online at cattfoundation.org under the grant seekers tab, titled “Grant Application Form.” Grants from this program generally range in size up to about $2,000.
Applications must be completed online and emailed to foundation@cattfoundation.org.
Contact CRCF with any additional questions at (716) 301-2723 or foundation@cattfoundation.org.