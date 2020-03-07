ALLEGANY — The Democratic Committee of Cattaraugus County is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day party on Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Allegany American Legion Post on Route 417.
The dinner, served 6 to 8 p.m., will include Armand Burke’s corned beef, ham and/or Dublin fish, cabbage, potatoes and other trimmings. A $20 donation includes dinner, dessert and tea or coffee.
Baskets will be available for bidding and Irish music will be provided by Jean Francoise Godet-Calogeras and Bob Donius. There will be an open bar.
Tickets are available from any Democratic Committee member or by going on line to https://secure.actblue.com/donate/cattco2020. Tickets may also be reserved by calling Betty at 372-1579. Takeouts can be ordered at 372-1579.