LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Agriculture and Farmland Protection Board got an update Thursday on a proposed 2020 protection plan.
Philip Gottwals of Agriculture & Community Development Services, Columbia, Md., the company hired to retool the Cattaraugus County Agriculture and Farmland Protection Plan, focused on agriculture protection and economic development.
Gottwals suggested one business the county might be interested in pursuing, a certified horse feed mill — one that mills nothing but horse feed — came up during an equine survey. Major horse shows have competitors spending more than $1,000 a day. Interest in this is growing, Gottwals said
While agriculture conditions are not improving markedly — particularly for dairy — the farming community and those that depend on it need to get young farmers involved in the business, the agricultural consultant said.
Gottwals said he will make a presentation and lead a discussion on the plan when the board meets on Feb. 13. He also plans to meet with town supervisors with representatives from the Department of Agriculture and Markets on March 5.
There continue to be development pressures on agriculture in the county, Gottwals said. Between 2006 and 2020, about 1,500 acres of formerly agricultural land was purchased for housing, another 1,200 acres became vacant. Much of the vacant land is being leased and managed for wildlife, particularly deer.
High taxes are another form of conversion pressure, Gottwals said.
Farmers are also facing the state’s new Farm Labor Law, where all provisions but collective bargaining have gone into effect, Gottwals said. Wages, overtime and other provisions in the law will go forward pending the outcome of the court challenge. “The whole law is not suspended,” he said.
Gottwals suggested prioritizing the types of agricultural lands they would like to preserve, with lands with good soil at the top of the list. Other criteria would be geographic areas or farms of historic significance.
Some tools that can help preserve farmland include conservation easements, purchase of development rights and land use tools in agricultural zoning
Gottwals and his associates have interviewed about 50 farmers in the county in developing the latest Agriculture and Farmland Protection Plan.
Critical needs include infrastructure — roads and high-speed internet — are widespread among farmers across the county.
Gottwals compiled a list of priorities gleaned from previous work sessions with the Agriculture and Farmland Protection Board. They include:
n Annual land use training for town officials.
n Creating a loan fund for farms in transition.
n Use of conservation tools by town officials.
n Design general terms for modest, long-term land leases.
n Economic development recommendations in the draft plan include a pilot program involving a refrigerated locker where people can order farm fresh produce or other products online and pick it up on their way home.
Gotwalls suggested applying for a grant from the Department of Agriculture and Markets to study the market for a certified equine feed mill.
Other possible economic development initiatives include:
Creating a regional resource-based industry development program.
Creating a mentor/protoege program to help support new food, fiber and forestry entrepreneurs.
Support creation of a research foundation to support applied agriculture, food, beverage, fiber and forest products research.
Matching young farmers with those looking to retire.
After listening to the concerns Gottwals had compiled after his talks with the Agriculture and Farmland Protection Board, member Donald Telaak said, “It’s enough to scare you out of farming.”
Barbara George said, “You can see why young people are apprehensive” about getting into farming. The amount of money needed to start and the long-term outlook can be discouraging, she added.
Gottwals said there needs to be two focus group meetings on the plan in February to get feedback before proceeding to public meetings.
The Agriculture and Farmland Protection Board will meet again on Feb. 13 to discuss the plan.