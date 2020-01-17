PORTVILLE — The continuing partnership between the Portville American Legion Auxiliary and the Pink Pumpkin Project is paying off.
The auxiliary has again put their money where their feet are — this year’s $17,500 brought their total donation to the project over the last three years to $45,000. Pink Pumpkin Project, which began in 2012, has helped over 500 “local women and men in our area fighting breast cancer,” according to their Facebook page.
“We were amazed that it was that much from all in one day,” said Robin Veno, first vice-president of the auxiliary, pointing out that includes the sponsorship money they receive throughout the year.
“The community is so generous,” she said. “There’s more money and more people involved.”
The money given to the project comes mainly from the Angel of Hope Breast Cancer 5K Walk/Run, which is held on the first Saturday of October. A boot drive, which alone raises about $3,000, kicks off the event, which was started by auxiliary President Jeanette Ratzel in memory of her grandmother, and draws hundreds of participants.
The Angel of Hope event and the money it raises to help local women and their families who are fighting breast cancer, has grown more meaningful to both auxiliary and Pink Pumpkin Project members.
“There’s so many more people involved and the people we’re helping,” Ratzel said. “They come in and tell us their stories. How the money we donated helped them pay bills, rent, medical bills.”
“It’s probably more meaningful for me,” said Val Latten, auxiliary member. “I was diagnosed in 1994, so a 26-year survivor.” Latten has a cousin in Allegany who is currently getting financial and emotional support through the PPP for her cancer diagnosis.
“I’ve met a lot of survivors and if I could put the word out,” Latten said. “It will knock you for a loop when you hear the word ‘cancer.’ Don’t give up hope. Keep up with the support group.”
The group Latten was referring to is the support group for cancer fighters and survivors hosted by the project that meets twice a month. They’re currently in need of a larger meeting space.
“It’s growing by leaps and bounds,” said Carla Hulse of Allegany. She and Paula Ketchner of Olean, both PPP board members, were at the legion Wednesday night to accept the $17,500 check.
“People are willing to talk about it,” Hulse said. “People are more comfortable talking about it because of this organization … there’s much more awareness.”
“It’s an opportunity to talk about feelings, the opportunity to get help,” said Cheri George, a member of both the auxiliary and the PPP said. “It’s comforting to share … sometimes we laugh, sometimes we cry.”
The support group currently meets on the first Tuesday and the third Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. in Laurie’s Retreat of HOPE, 404 Wayne St. in Olean. Cancer fighters and survivors are welcome to attend.