SALAMANCA — The 13th annual Santa Carnival will be held Thursday at Cattaraugus Community Action, 25 Jefferson St., from 3 to 5 p.m.
This year’s carnival is sure to be as much as fun as previous years – if not more. Santa, Mrs. Claus, Frosty the Snowman, Tinsel the Christmas Tree, and Buddy the Elf will be on hand for Christmas fun.
Each Community Action departments creates games, crafts, and contests for our young visitors. Eric Jones will turn your little cherubs’ faces into funny holiday caricatures. LeeAnne Sadler Photography will be here to take pictures of the kids with Santa.
Events will also include crafts and games for holiday fun. This year they will also be raffling off a giant filled stocking. Every child leaves with a gift, prizes, decorations, treats, and homemade Christmas cookies and hot cocoa. Santa’s Carnival is free and open to all community children.