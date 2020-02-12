OLEAN — If you missed the ball drop New Year’s Eve because you fell asleep or started celebrating too early, or if you’ve already broken your New Year’s resolution, you can try a reboot.
On Saturday, Creating Outlasting Love for Our Rainbow Society (COLORS) will host its first annual community New Year’s Eve family-friendly celebration, at the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge from 4 to 8 p.m.
They’ll be streamcasting a ball drop at 7 p.m., and the celebration will include the requisite hats and noisemakers. While 2019’s Father Time won’t be making an appearance, Baby New Year Finley will be on hand to welcome everyone to the redux.
Veronyca Showgirls — Veronyca DeVaine-Paige, Will Turnher-Paige, Vy Paige, Jaxsyn Paige, Brandyn D’Vyne-Paige and Ryder Daylee — will perform a family-friendly variety musical show that will involve the youngsters from the audience.
“The act will (provide) the opportunity to go up on stage and perform,” said Dann Deckman-Hadden, who with his husband Alan Hadden, founded COLORS. “A couple of songs will be done, then a game, then a couple more songs … so it kind of breaks it up and keeps everyone going.”
They’re also planning to fill a time capsule with whatever memorabilia the donor wants to place in it. Damage can be prevented to the contents, such as pictures, by placing everything in plastic, closeable bags before putting them in the capsule, which will be opened at the New Year’s Eve celebration planned for Dec. 31.
The original items will be placed back in and more will be added, which Deckman-Hadden and Hadden hope will be added to through the years.
COLORS members will bring dishes to pass and the public is invited to bring dishes as well, although it’s not necessary. The “New Year” will be celebrated, with sparkling grape juice in plastic wine glasses so youngsters may be included.
The group, which reorganized in the fall of 2019, made additions to its Support Team, whose members will be welcomed during the evening. One of their tasks is to increase the visibility of the group, so they are celebrating their eighth year by hosting an event each month.
The New Year’s Eve event had to be postponed and was combined with Saturday’s event for February. On March 28, COLORS will host an “Adult Night” at a time TBD, and include games, dancing, music, cash bar and more.
For more information on the event or on COLORS, email kassiesh.colors@gmail.com or alanh.colors@gmail.com or visit colorsunity.com their Facebook page.