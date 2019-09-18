OLEAN — The third fundraiser, an annual dinner hosted by Creating Outlasting Love for Our Rainbow Society (COLORS), will take place Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m.
Alan Hadden and Dann Deckman-Hadden, co-founders of COLORS and the support team made up of enthusiastic members who have been planning the event for months, but not for themselves.
“This is going to be for the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge hall renovations,” said Hadden. “They have a room that COLORS and Veronica’s Showgirls use for our events.”
The hall is also used for members and the general public’s events like wedding receptions, meeting rooms, parties and the like, according to Lesa Stead, a bartender and member of the lodge.
“We’re very, very, very excited because we’ll be able to use the money for our club,” Stead said. “Any extra money we get we’re thrilled to have.”
COLORS is also hoping to raise more money than ever this year from the expected 75 people or so who they hope will attend. The lodge would like to replace the flooring and install new lighting in the hall.
“We increased last year a little bit so we hope every year to make more — I’d love to say ($1,000),” Hadden said. “Can it be done? Yeah, but realistically it will probably be less ... the support team is striving for a thousand.”
Tickets for the dinner are $8 per person and $4 for children under 10, which includes sloppy joe, tossed salad, chips, dessert and beverage.
“One thing we need people to know is they’re not required to purchase a meal,” Hadden said. “Anyone is welcome to come in at no cost and have a good time, buy raffle tickets for prizes and 50/50.”
The group is raffling off 1,000 50/50 tickets, which are being pre-sold by COLORS members or can be ordered by emailing colors.14760@gmail.com. There will also be several baskets raffled off.
Big tickets items will include autographed Buffalo Bills, Bison baseball; and St. Bonaventure University basketball memorabilia; combination Bills backpack/cooler valued over $100; and gift cards from area businesses.
Music by Melody Magic DJ and Karaoke from Wellsville will keep the crowd entertained, and entertaining.
COLORS gives back to the community throughout the year and their festivals have included fundraisers like food drives for local food banks; pet food and supplies drives for SPCAs; operating funds for local nonprofits.
“On behalf of the support team and the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge and the many businesses and individuals who made that possible, thank you,” Hadden said.
The cost of COLORS membership is $12 per year for an individual membership and $20 for a couple. More information about COLORS can be found at Colorsunity.com or facebook.com/COLORSinOlean14760/.
The next opportunity to support COLORS is the Halloween Spooktacular and amateur drag show contest Oct. 12 sponsored by Veronica’s Showgirls.