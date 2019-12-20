OLEAN — While red and green are the “typical” Christmas colors, it’s not just those two in Olean this holiday season.
Creating Outlasting Love for Our Rainbow Society (COLORS) has been celebrating this December too. The group, along with Veronyca Showgirls, participated for the first time in the Santa Claus Lane Parade and Saturday they’re hosting the seventh annual Christmas Party/Family Adoption festival.
Every year, the group adopts a family in the community who may be struggling financially.
“For the last three years, we have helped members or their families,” said Alan Hadden, co-founder of COLORS. This year the group is gifting a lesbian couple and their family, Jess and Nikki Raney; their daughters Gracelyn, 3 ½ and Taelyn, 2; and their grandmother, Anisa.
“This family was nominated because they strive to get ahead,” Hadden said. “They always have a smile on their face … they get rolling and all of the sudden hit a brick wall but never talk about their hard times.”
The party includes a pot-luck dinner, and music and games will entertain both the youngsters and the adults in the group, and of course, the opening of the gifts.
Their gift suggestions included coat and clothing for the girls, sizes 2, 4 and 5T, shoes size 6-7 and 9-10 and of course, toys. The little ones like Baby Alive, Barbies and Disney Jr. items; the adults, gift cards, games and books. If anyone would like to donate any of these items to the family, email alanh.colors@gmail.com.
About 35 members are expected to attend the Christmas party, which will be held at the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge hall, where COLORS traditionally meets and holds events. This fall, funds from their annual dinner were used for the renovation of the hall.
COLORS gives back to the community throughout the year and their festivals have included fundraisers like food drives for local food banks; pet food and supplies drives for SPCAs; operating funds for local nonprofits.
The next opportunity to support and learn about the group is their potluck family-friendly Welcome to the New Year party on Jan. 18 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Moose Lodge. The public is welcome to attend.