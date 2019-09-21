PORTVILLE — The Cub Scout Pack 631 pack committee was looking for a new, fun and different type of fundraising event — and they found it — a 5K Color Walk and Run.
“We were looking for one “which would promote healthy activities, community involvement and raise enough money to allow for scouting activities throughout the year,” said Crystal Torrey, pack master.
The 20-strong pack of boys and girls in grades K through 5 will be hosting the event on Oct. 18, with registration due Oct. 4, and includes a free T-shirt.
According to colorrun.com, “runners are doused from head to toe in a different colored powder. Participants wear white at the starting line and finish the race plastered in color.” The site also says that the color run is the “largest running series in the world … (and) has been experienced by over 7 million runners worldwide in 40+ countries.”
Now it will be experienced in Portville to benefit a great cause — scouting activities that include participation in meetings, outings and activities. For example, a recent upcoming meeting notice posted on their Facebook page had them doing a scavenger hunt, hiking and making trail mix.
They also have campfires; go on hikes, swim nights and overnights at the zoo; attend summer camp; appear in the Santa Clause Lane Parade; build projects; perform community service, to name a few.
In the 2019-2020 year, the scout troop is hoping to go on an overnight excursion to the Naval Yard in Erie, Pa., which will cost approximately $1,200, for which the youngsters are encouraged to raise the money themselves. They do this with additional fundraisers through the year with sales of popcorn, flower baskets and candles.
“It is one of our main goals to see that all of the active scouts in our pack who want to go to Summer camp are able to go, despite any financial barriers that may be faced by their families,” Torrey said. “The total cost for 20 scouts to go to camp is $5,100.”
Funding for the Scout Color Run is coming from sponsorships, and the pack is hoping for additional sponsors to help support their programs and activities. It will also allow for more of the entry fee funds to be allocated to the activities and not the run’s expenses.
The pack is still looking for any teams, businesses, school groups or individuals who would like to help out, but do not want to walk or run, to man color stations, water stations and road crossing areas.
“This is our first year hosting this event,” Torrey said. “We are hopeful that this will become an annual event and continue to grow in size and participation over the years.
Cub Scout Pack 631 is a non-profit organization which follows the national Boy Scouts of America model. Its members include both male and female youngsters. The volunteer leadership consists of three committee members; a cub master; and five adult leaders, who manage the current dens: Lions (Kindergarten); Tigers (first grade); Wolves (second grade); Bears (third grade); Webelos (fourth grade); and Arrows of Light (fifth grade).