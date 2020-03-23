OLEAN — The Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation has established a collaborative fund to help offset the impact of COVID-19 on local nonprofit operations and fundraising efforts.

“We’re in business of supporting nonprofits that are on the front lines,” said Karen Niemic Buchheit, executive director of CRCF. “They don’t know what they need but they see the handwriting on the wall.”

So did the Dr. Lyle F. Renodin Foundation and the United Way of Cattaraugus County. They, in conjunction with CRCF and other area funding organizations, are collaborating to lead what they call “a coordinated philanthropic response by establishing the COVID-19 Response Fund.”

The fund was originally seeded with $5,000 designated by CRCF’s board of directors, “and there is now about $6,500 in the fund thanks to generous contributions from individuals,” said Kirk Windus, CRCF communications and fund development manager Sunday.

“We know that the COVID-19 pandemic is already having and will continue to have a deep effect and an economic impact on the region and vulnerable populations,” Niemic Buchheit said. “The community foundation and our partners in this fund feel a responsibility and sense of duty to support the nonprofit organizations working in the trenches during these uncharted times.”

Laura Whitford, president of the Renodin Foundation agreed.

“The Dr. Lyle F. Renodin Foundation, which is a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, has always been committed to helping our neighbors in need. Now, more than ever, we are called to joyfully serve others in a spirit of love, healing and compassion,” Whitford said.

Together, the administrators of the fund will work to assess organizational need; identify and evaluate potential grant recipients; accept requests for assistance from impacted nonprofit organizations; and recommend grant awards.

Grants will be limited to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations and charitable organizations that receive tax-deductible contributions. Grant guidelines are being developed and will be announced when completed.

The collaboration is an effort not to replace the organization’s financial support by individuals and other, but to help augment their donations. The three nonprofit leaders urge donors to continue their monetary support.

“We know how supportive and generous people in this region are. In times of crisis, they step up to help those in need,” Niemic Buchheit said. “… we encourage anyone with the means to donate to do so.”

“Now more than ever, we are seeing this community Live United with acts of generosity and kindness,” Susan McAuley, executive director of United Way of Cattaraugus County said. “By all working together, we can make sure we meet the needs of our community.”

Donations can be made to the fund online at cattfoundation.org or mailed to the CRCF office at 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760. Checks should be made payable to CRCF/COVID-19 Fund. More information can be found at cattfoundation.org/covid-19-response-fund.

In addition to its philanthropic efforts, the fund and advisory group will be working to help spread information on other ways the community can help, particularly in the area of volunteer needs.