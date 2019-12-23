PORTVILLE — The seniors at Portville Central School have been as busy as Santa’s elves preparing for Christmas.
They made their lists — and checked them twice — before heading out to collect donations of toys, clothes, electronics and more. They got financial donations and went to the stores to shop, then back to the school to wrap and bag before delivering the gifts on the last day of school before the holiday break.
The school’s Presents for Panthers program have been giving a helping hand to families in the school district prepare for a happy holiday for about 10 years. This year, between 60 and 70 families were presented with gifts for all their children, not just school students, and a holiday ham from a local meat vendor who has supported the effort for years.
“Thank God for a remarkable community,” said Bryan Childs, one of the student “elves.”
That’s because of the support the program gets from local businesses, teachers, students and community residents.
Gary Swetland, a social studies teacher and retired football coach at the school, organizes the project each year with help from Chris Sosnowski, a high school teacher’s aide.
“A necessary quality to have is service to others, it’s lifelong,” Swetland said. “Before it’s over, it’s unusual to find anyone (in the senior class) who doesn’t want to participate,” stressing that participation is a matter of choice for the students.
“I took the opportunity to do this because I didn’t know we did that,” said Danae Carrier. “It’s an opportunity to help people who need it. It’s a good thing.”
Her fellow students didn’t have to think twice about helping Santa out, all agreeing with Carrier before they headed out for deliveries Friday morning that it was a good thing to do.
“This is the most rewarding Christmas this year,” said Autumn Gagliardo. “It’s the biggest opportunity to give back to the community.”
Tucker Brockton and Andre Gayton agreed.
“I know what it’s like” for the families who are struggling,” Gayton said. “I like to give back.”
Organizers explain Presents for Panthers isn’t a program that can be quantified or reported.
There’s no way to measure what the long lasting effects are on the students but Swetland hopes the kids move on throughout their lives, keep empathy for others and continue to do good things.
“Efforts are never lost, they’re weaved into the culture of the school,” Swetland said. “It contributes to the vibrancy of our environment to give the kids empathy. It’s what makes us great.”
Carrier wants the Presents for Panthers program to expand in the region.
“It’d be nice for other schools to participate,” she said. “Find a way to help anyway you can. It’s a team effort.”