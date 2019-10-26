ELLICOTTVILLE — The Ellicottville Christmas Cantata, directed by Annette Ieda, will hold its first of seven practices on Sunday from 1:15 to 3 p.m. at the United Church of Ellicottville, 53 Elizabeth St.
The next rehearsal will be Sunday, Nov. 3 at the Riverside Chapel at 134 Broad St. in Salamanca. The locations will alternate each week, with the final session at the Holy Name of Mary Church, 22 Jefferson St. in Ellicottville on Dec. 8.
Performances will be Sunday, Dec. 15, at 3 p.m. in Salamanca and 7 p.m. at the Holy Name of Mary Church in Ellicottville.
Music and CDs will be given out at the first couple of rehearsals. Anyone who loves to sing and can commit to at least five of the seven rehearsals is welcome to participate.
For more information, contact Ieda at 912-3512. Registration will take place during the first three rehearsals.