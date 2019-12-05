Celebrate a ‘Country Christmas’ in Randolph, Dec. 6-8

RANDOLPH — Celebrate the season at Randolph’s “Country Christmas” when the community will gather to enjoy holiday activities throughout the weekend.
Country Christmas embodies everything people love about living in a small town: a sense of community, friendship and a real appreciation for the traditions of the past which get passed on every year to the next generation.
The annual event kicks off today at 7 p.m. when members of the East Randolph United Methodist Church present a “Living Nativity” at the church located at 122 Church St, in East Randolph. A second performance will take place on Saturday at 7 p.m., and a third on Sunday at 6 p.m.
Also at 7 p.m., students from the Gail N. Chapman Elementary School will present the musical, “Snowbiz,” at the Randolph Central School High School Auditorium on Main Street. The students will do a repeat performance of the musical on Saturday at 2 p.m.
A full schedule of festive activities continues on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. Be the first in line at the ever-popular Cookie House that has been a part of Randolph’s Country Christmas extravaganza for many years. The Randolph United Presbyterian Church will host the annual cookie event at its fellowship hall beginning at 9 a.m. and it will continue until sold out.
Expressions Performing Arts Center (EPAC) and the Randolph Area Community Development Corporation (RACDC) will sponsor “Breakfast with Santa” from 9 a.m. to noon at the Randolph Fire Hall where kids will enjoy a pancake breakfast while visiting with Santa.
After breakfast, walk through a room filled with gifts to buy at the Christmas Holiday Bazaar and see the wonderful holiday displays at the Festival of Trees from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All businesses, community groups, sports groups, church groups, families and friends are invited to set up a tree, wreath or unique display.
While there, grab a bite to eat at the Snowflake Soup Bar. Let the kids get creative as they make an ornament or decorate a gingerbread man to take home.
Also on Saturday, downtown businesses will be participating in a punch card raffle. Shoppers can pick up a card from participating businesses, get it punched at the businesses and enter their card in a drawing for some great prizes.
The 2nd Annual Downtown Window Decorating Contest begins on Friday and people are reminded to vote for their favorite window.
At 5 p.m., people will have the opportunity to participate in some old-fashioned caroling at Triangle Park, located at the intersection of Main and Jamestown streets.
Randolph’s “Light Up the Night” Christmas Parade will bring a glow to Main Street on Saturday at 6 p.m. EPAC is proud to again sponsor and organize the annual Christmas parade that has become part of a big Christmas tradition in Randolph. This year’s Co-Grand Marshals are Pat and Maureen Kibbe.
Lineup begins at 5 p.m. at the Town of Randolph Highway Building on Wadsworth Street. The parade will start at 6 p.m., proceed east down Main Street and conclude at the municipal building.
All area businesses, organizations, sports groups, RCS grades/classes and individuals are invited to be part of this great community event. It is free to participate, but groups must register by contacting EPAC Director Melissa Anderson at 499-3513.
The Memory Tree Ceremony will take place immediately following the parade in Triangle Park at 7:30 p.m. The solemn ceremony is a wonderful tradition to honor a loved one’s memory or celebrate the life of someone special.
Each honored person will have their name read aloud at the service and an ornament with their name will decorate Randolph’s Christmas tree throughout the season.
Country Christmas weekend concludes Sunday with the Randolph Volunteer Fire Department’s Toy Auction at the fire hall at 2 p.m., and the final performance of the Living Nativity at ERUMC at 6 p.m.
For a full schedule of events, visit Enjoy Randolph on Facebook, or contact RACDC Director Deb Miller at 358-9701, ext. 208 or at racdcny@gmail.com.