OLEAN — Cattaraugus & Wyoming Project Head Start will receive a more than $2 million grant through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Head Start programs promote school readiness for children from infancy to age 5. The programs, which support low-income families through whole-child focused development, has centers in Olean, Salamanca, Franklinville and Delevan in Cattaraugus County and in Warsaw, Wyoming County.
The grant was announced Monday by U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning.
Ira Katzenstein, executive director and CEO of the program, which is headquartered in Olean, said the grant award reaffirms the agency’s commitment to serving low-income children in the area.
“We’re really proud of our work with our health institutes impacting the lives of children, families and staff,” he said. “Also, thank you for all the continued support of our many community partners.”
Head Start’s mission is to “pave the way to school readiness and improve quality of life, particularly the lives of the families in our communities,” Katzenstein added.
Reed said Head Start helps to prepare children for school gives them opportunities they need to thrive.
“This grant funding will benefit not only the children in the programs, but will also benefit their families by providing a safe and educational environment.”
For more information on Head Start, visit www.headstartnetwork.com or call 373-2447.