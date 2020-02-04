ALFRED — Four Cattaraugus County residents have each been awarded the Academic Distinction Scholarship to attend Alfred State College.
Tyler Hadley of Randolph, awarded $4,000, is slated to graduate in 2020 from Randolph Central School and has been accepted into the mechanical engineering technology program.
Courteney Halterman of Little Valley has been awarded $2,000 and is slated to graduate in 2020 from Cattaraugus-Little Valley High School. She has been accepted into the veterinary technology program.
Evan Kish of Randolph has been awarded $4,000 and is slated to graduate in 2020 from Randolph Central. He has been accepted into the electrical engineering technology program.
Tyler Noga of Olean has been awarded $4,000 and is slated to graduate in 2020 from Ellicottville Central School. He has been accepted into the health sciences (BS) program.
The Academic Distinction Scholarship is awarded to first-time freshmen students who possess an 87 or better cumulative high school average through the end of their junior year; at least an 1140 combined reading/writing and math SAT or 23 composite ACT score is required.