LITTLE VALLEY — As yardwork season picks up, Cattaraugus County residents are reminded of the new restriction on the size of yard waste material that can be brought to the Farwell and 5 Points compost facilities.
Grass clippings, leaves, cuttings from shrubs, hedges and trees that are greater than 4 inches in diameter or greater than 4 feet in length are now prohibited at Farwell in Ischua and 5 Points in Mansfield.
Residents are encouraged to compost small quantities of leaves, grass clippings and brush at home. No rocks, garbage, treated or painted wood, blacktop, pallets, concrete, rail ties, demolition debris or plastic bags may be taken to the composting sites.
There are large signs at the composting sites listing prohibited materials.
Much of the reason for banning larger pieces of wood was that the county had to pay about $89,000 to grind up all the large wood and branches that had piled up at the two sites over a couple of years, county officials noted earlier this year.
For more information, contact the Cattaraugus County Department of Public Works’s main office at 938-9121.