MACHIAS — The Cattaraugus County Museum and Research Library will be open over the holidays, though with a slightly altered schedule. Please stop by and visit us.
During the period from Dec. 23 and Jan. 3, the museum will be open as follows:
- Mondays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Wednesdays, (Christmas and New Year’s Day) closed
- Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Fridays, closed
Our normal hours, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, will resume the week beginning Jan. 6.
The museum is located in the Stone House, 9824 Route 16 in Machias. For more information, call us at 353-8200 or visit www.cattco.org/museum.