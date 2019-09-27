LITTLE VALLEY — Several people were sentenced or entered pleas in Cattaraugus County Court earlier this week, as reported by District Attorney Lori Pettit Rieman’s office.
MARCELLA PFLEEGOR
, 38, of Olean, was sentenced to a concurrent term of 5 years of probation and 50 hours of community service for each of her convictions on two counts of third-degree welfare fraud, class D felonies. The incidents occurred Nov. 1, 2013 through April 30 of this year in Olean, when the defendant fraudulently received public assistance benefits exceeding $3,000.
HILLARY J. AUSTIN
, 35, of Delevan, was sentenced to 5 years of probation for attempted robbery in the third degree, a class E felony. The incident occurred June 16, 2017, in the town of Ellicottville.
DAWN M. SHARP
, 53, of Salamanca, was sentenced to 1 year in the county jail for driving while intoxicated, a class D felony, and aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree, a misdemeanor. The incident occurred Oct. 29, 2017.
CAMILLE G. HASKINS
, 29, of Hinsdale, was sentenced to concurrent 5 years of probation for two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, class B felonies. The incidents occurred March 3, 2017, and Feb. 19, both in Olean.
JESSICA E. LEARN,
28, of Allegany, but incarcerated in the county jail, pleaded guilty to DWI, a class E felony, and aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree, a misdemeanor, stemming from a July 24 incident in the town of Allegany. Sentencing is pending.
KATIE WILLIS,
30, of Olean, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary, a class D felony, stemming from a June 17 incident in Olean. Sentencing was set for Nov. 25.
ROBERT STUCKEY,
53, of Bradford, Pa., pleaded guilty to criminal possession of marijuana in the fourth degree, a class A misdemeanor, stemming from a Dec. 10, 2016, incident in the town of Hinsdale. Sentencing was set for Nov. 25.
JESSICA L. HOLLAND
, 29, of Olean, but presently incarcerated in the county jail, pleaded guilty to two counts of fourth-degree sale of a controlled substance and two counts of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. The incidents occurred May 21 and June 9, 2015, in the city of Olean. Sentencing is pending.
BERNARD ISAAC
, 37, of Salamanca, pleaded not guilty to aggravated DWI with a child, a class E felony; driving while ability impaired, a class A misdemeanor; endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor, and various traffic violations. The alleged incident occurred March 30 in Salamanca.
JASON TUREK,
43, of Olean, but presently incarcerated in the county jail, pleaded not guilty to DWI, a class D felony, and aggravated unlicensed operation, a class E felony. The alleged incident occurred March 8 in Olean.
TALON SNYDER, 22, of South Dayton, pleaded not guilty to first-degree reckless endangerment, a class D felony; leaving the scene of an accident without reporting serious injury, a class E felony; and obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor. The alleged incident occurred Feb. 10, in the town of Conewango, when the defendant recklessly engaged in conduct which created a grave risk of death to another person, left the scene of an accident with a serious in
jury and impaired or prevented the administration of law from performing an official function by means of intimidation, physical force or interference.
TERRY SNYDER,
60, of South Dayton, pleaded not guilty to first-degree reckless endangerment, a class D felony; leaving the scene of an accident without reporting serious injury, a class E felony; and obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor, stemming from the same incident.
KYLE HARVEY,
31, of Shinglehouse, Pa., pleaded not guilty to DWI, a class E felony, and an interlock ignition violation, failure to keep right and unsafe lane change, all violations, stemming from an alleged incident May 2 in the village of Allegany.
ALEXIS COSTANZA
, 22, of Cuba, but incarcerated in the county jail, pleaded not guilty to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, both class B felonies. The alleged incident occurred Nov. 1 in Olean.
DYLIN LIGHT, 25, of Olean, but incarcerated in the jail, pleaded not guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A felony; third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, a class D felony; and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. The alleged incident occurred Aug. 3 in Olean.