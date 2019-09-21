LITTLE VALLEY — A 74-year-old Jamestown woman faces 2 to 6 years in state prison for manslaughter stemming from an April 2018 hit-and-run incident that killed a 47-year-old Chautauqua County man in Randolph.
Marylou Johnson was sentenced Monday in Cattaraugus County Court on her conviction of second-degree manslaughter, a class C felony. The sentencing was reported by District Attorney Lori Pettit Rieman’s office.
The incident, which resulted in the death of Wilfredo Rodriguez-Colon, of Busti, occurred on April 15, 2018. The victim’s body was discovered April 21, 2018, off Swanson Hill Road in the town of Randolph by a passing ATV rider.
The State Police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of Jamestown handled the investigation, which resulted in the arrest of Johnson one year ago today, Sept. 21, 2018. In addition to the manslaughter charge, Johnson was initially charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter, second-degree assault, driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an incident without reporting serious physical injury.
SEVERAL OTHER county court sentencings and pleas were reported:
DUSTIN QUICK, 29, of Olean, was sentenced 2 to 4 years in prison for his conviction to first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony. The incident occurred Feb. 10 in Olean, when the defendant was in violation of a duly served order of protection.
CORY J. AUSTIN, 39, of Persia, was sentenced to 5 years of probation for his conviction to second-degree vehicular assault, a class E felony, and 3 years’ probation and other conditions to run concurrent for his conviction to DWI, a misdemeanor. The incident occurred Dec. 19 in the town of Perrysburg, when the defendant drove intoxicated caused serious injury to another person.
BRITTNEY M. DEGROAT, 24, of Salamanca, was sentenced to 1 year in the Cattaraugus County Jail for her conviction to fifth-degree ppossession of a controlled substance a class D felony. The incident occurred Aug. 22, 2017, in Salamanca.
JESSICA LANDROCHE, 43, of Franklinville, was sentenced to 5 years’ probation for her DWI conviction and 3 years’ probation to run concurrent for her conviction to aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree, a misdemeanor. The incident occurred Jan. 1, 2018, in the town of Ischua.
ROBERT DEVAUL, 49, of Randolph, pleaded guilty to DWI, a class E felony, and aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree. The incident occurred Dec. 9 in the town of Coldspring. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 18.
DARRELL LICHY, 32, of Salamanca, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault, a class D felony, and arson in the fifth-degree, stemming from a March 21 in Salamanca. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 6.
DOUGLAS MOSHER, 38, of Cuba, pleaded not guilty to stalking in the second degree, a class E felony; 58 counts of aggravated family offense, class E felonies; four counts of criminal contempt in the first degree, class E felonies; and 17 counts of second-degree criminal contempt, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from incidents between July and August in the town of Olean, when the defendant allegedly disobeyed and resisted the lawful process or other mandate of the court. The matter has been adjourned for motions.
DAMONE MCNAMEE, 22, of Buffalo, pleaded not guilty to third-degree possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and second-degree use of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor. The incident occurred on April 3 in Olean. The matter was adjourned for motions.
DIAMOND ALLEN, 22, of Buffalo, pleaded not guilty to third-degree possession of a controlled substance and second-degree use of drug paraphernalia. The incident occurred April 3 in Olean.
AOIFIE MCELRATH, 20, of Jamestown, pleaded not guilty to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor, stemming from an April 3 incident in the City of Olean.
BRITTANY HATCH, 32, of Allegany, pleaded not guilty to aggravated DWI, a class E felony; two counts of DWI, also class E felonies, and speeding. The incident occurred May 12 in Olean.