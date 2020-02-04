Cattaraugus, Allegany and Chautauqua counties were among 43 Upstate New York counties to receive a U.S. Department of Agriculture disaster designation for severe rains and flooding during the 2019 farming season.
U.S. Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced the USDA’s decision on the extreme weather designation on Friday.
The designation allows communities hurt by extreme weather to access certain federal assistance, such as emergency loans and other aid programs, from the Farm Service Agency (FSA) to help recover their losses.
Counties that were designated primary natural disaster areas and farm operators in these counties are eligible for FSA emergency loans, provided they meet other requirements, the senators said.
“After weathering a brutal farming season last year, the USDA’s disaster designation will provide much needed assistance to farmers and growers throughout Upstate New York,” Schumer said.
“From corner to corner of the state, I have seen firsthand the aftermath of last year’s severe rain and flooding. Thankfully, this disaster declaration means our Upstate farmers and growers will have access to critical emergency loans and more, at a time when they need it the most.”
Gillibrand said, “I’m pleased that the USDA has approved natural disaster designations across Upstate New York for counties that suffered extensive damage due to severe weather during last year’s farming season.”
Gillibrand, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, added: “This will allow FSA emergency loans and other assistance to flow to communities that need it. New York has a strong farming tradition, and it is past time for our farmers to get the help they need to recover. I will always do everything I can to ensure that New Yorkers have the resources to rebuild.”