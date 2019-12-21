RANDOLPH — Community members rallied around the Cattaraugus County Department of the Aging earlier this month to help assemble 1,800 “blizzard bag” meals for homebound older adults throughout the county.
Blizzard bags contain three shelf-stable meals for homebound older adults to use when Meals on Wheels cannot be delivered in bad weather.
The blizzard bag party was held as part of Cattaraugus County’s participation in Subaru’s annual Share the Love Event. More than 40 people were on hand to help, and, in a surprise effort, 32 community members showed up to volunteer.
Cathy Mackay, director of the Department of the Aging, said 600 meal bags were packed in less than an hour at a location in Randolph.
The shelf-stable food items were provided through donations from Sysco’s Nourishing Neighbors Program, Kellogg’s and the Subaru Share the Love program in collaboration with Meals on Wheels of America. Additional help was provided by employees from Sysco and HPSI, Cattaraugus County Retired and Senior Volunteer Program members and Department of the Aging staff.