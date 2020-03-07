BRADFORD, Pa. — Open Arms Church of Bradford will host Bishop Linda Adams on Sunday, where she is scheduled to speak during the church’s regular services at 8:30, 10 and 11:30 a.m.
Adams was elected in July 2019, making her the first female bishop in the 160-year history of the Free Methodist Church.
Prior to her election, she served as the director of International Child Care Ministries, a child-sponsorship organization serving approximately 20,000 children in 33 countries through educational and residential initiatives, as well as after-school programs.
Those interested in hearing Adams speak are invited to attend services at 8:30, 10 or 11:30 a.m., at Open Arms Church, 1289 E. Main St. The 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. services will also be simulcast to Open Arms, 105 Smith Ave., Port Allegany.