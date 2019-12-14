OLEAN — Sports fans love to hope — and for Sunday night’s game against the Steelers, Buffalo Bills fans are hoping for a win.
“I’m hopeful,” said Jerry McAuliffe at Tito’s on West State Street. “They’ve had more luck away. This is a game we must win. Something happened last week with the game (a loss to the Baltimore Ravens) so we have to do it in Pittsburgh.”
The two AFC teams, the Bills in the AFC East and the Steelers in the North, are set to meet in a game that was rescheduled from Sunday afternoon to the nationally broadcast night game.
“I’m glad they’re finally being recognized, getting a national game,” Andrew Atkinson said at Third Base on West State.
Despite their relative proximity, the two teams have only met on the field 25 times through the years, including three postseason games. The Steelers lead the series 16-9-0 and their fans are relishing the opportunity to make it 17. After all, the Steelers are coming into the game having won eight of their last nine games. ‘
The Bills are coming off — well, that Ravens loss last week.
“Go, Steelers!” said Josh Marra, a bartender at Third Base who represents the fact that there are a few fans of the Black and Gold in the Southern Tier. “Buffalo’s defense is good but overrated going into Sunday’s game.”
Zach Stryffeler, a student at St. Bonaventure University, agreed. “(Devlin) ‘Duck’ Hodges (the Steelers’ quarterback) is too hot,” he said. “Defense can’t beat him.”
Charles McCarthy proclaimed the Bills would get the win “if (Buffalo QB Josh) Allen can handle the pressure from the Pittsburgh defense.”
Alex Twitty is looking to the offense to carry the day.
“The Bills are the best-kept secret in the NFL,” he said. “They’ll be all right if the offense keeps up with Pittsburgh’s.”
“I think the game’s going to be tough,” said Tyler Veno at Third Base, “but once again, I think they’ll get the win.”
Marra was gracious in his prediction.
“I think it’d be nice to see Buffalo win for our area but I don’t think they will,” he said.
Neither did Mattie Cole, a bartender at Granny’s Verona.
“I want the Steelers to win and I think they’ll win, but I also like the Bills. I support them,” she said, hedging her bet. “The game’s going to be good either way.”
That was one thing everyone could agree on — the game is going to be good.
“There’s big implications for both teams,” Stryffeler said. “It’s going to be a good game.”
The owner of Granny’s Verona was more circumspect in his outlook for Sunday’s game.
“When you live on the Pennsylvania border,” said Adam “House” Ellman, “whether it’s the Bills or the Steelers, we always win.”
He pointed to a special section of Granny’s for local Steelers fans and was proud to show it off.
“See that TV in the corner over there? That’s where they watch the game.”
A two-person table sits under the small TV with a small Steelers logo on the wall.
Some fans were eagerly looking past Sunday’s night game.
“This is their year,” Atkinson said of the Bills. “I won’t say they’re going to the Super Bowl but they’ll make the playoffs.”
Gary Anderson agreed.
“They only need one more win and they’ll clinch a wild card spot,” he said.