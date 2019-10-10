OLEAN — Inspirational and award-winning singer-songwriter Sherry Anne will visit Olean Friday, Oct. 11 for a free 7 p.m. concert at Central Baptist Church, 701 W. State St.
Though born with a bilateral hearing and speech impairment, Sherry Anne sings with an elegant voice and inspires audiences with the story of her journey — from being seen as a problem child to a child with a problem — and now a sought-after singer and motivational speaker.
Sherry Anne has shared her story at women’s, singles and co-ed conferences. She has been blessed to appear on stage with Bill Gaither and The Gaither Vocal Band, and other noted gospel singing groups, throughout the U.S. and in Canada.
A love offering will be received.
For more information, contact Pastor Alan Yates at (716) 373-7957 or (716) 790-1585. To learn more about the vocalist, visit sherryanne.com.