PORTVILLE – The 11th annual Angel of Hope Breast Cancer 5K Walk/Run, hosted by the Portville American Legion Auxiliary, will occur Saturday at the legion, 24 S. Main St.
The event is set to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.
Fundraising has already begun for the walk, with a boot drive that was held Friday and Saturday, Portville Central School’s homecoming weekend. Auxiliary and legion members stood at the intersections of Main Street, Brooklyn Street and Temple Street for four hours both days, boots in hand, and raised $3,446 from passing drivers, about $500 more than last year.
The event, which has raised $100,000 over the last 10 years, was started by Portville American Legion Auxiliary President Jeanette Ratzel, in memory of her grandmother.
It draws hundreds of participants, many who return year after year, coming from not only the local area, but from Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and as far away as Massachusetts and Florida.
Registration will be longer this year, from 8 to 10 a.m., with the Walk/Run starting at 11 a.m. Participants can also register for $20 online at https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Portville/angelofhope5k.
For those who want to join in, but can’t make it Saturday morning, there’s a new option this year according to Ratzel – virtual running.
According to active.com, virtual races are a new trend in the running community, offering a flexibility to runners who can’t make an event.
Ratzel explained that for those who want to participate virtually this year, they simply sign up online at the runsignup website for a $25 registration fee. The virtual runner then takes to the street and takes a picture of themselves running or walking and emails it to the auxiliary. They are then entered in the raffles the same as if they were at the legion Saturday.
While it offers flexibility and the opportunity to participate, there are drawbacks. The camaraderie of the racers, the Walk/Run day atmosphere and the sense of community are something that Angel of Hope participants look forward to, according to Ratzel.
There are lots of opportunities to share in that camaraderie, both before and after the Walk/Run is over, including a chance to have a picture taken in a very, very large Adirondeck chair.
Breakfast is enjoyed by the runners and walkers prior to the start. The registration fee also includes snacks, juice or water, a T-shirt and lunch after the walk.
Basket raffles, a meat raffle and the ever-popular 50/50 raffle will be available. Larger items that will be raffled off include a shopping cart full of pet supplies; another full of groceries; a 55-inch TV; a kayak, a pub table; and a set of outdoor lawn furniture.
A $10 wine pull will offer the chance to win a bottle of wine valued between $20 and $40.
At 1 p.m., the sixth annual Duck Race will be held at Lyman Baker Park, where the familiar little rubber ducks will be dumped into Dodge Creek, racing their way to the footbridge.
The day will end with live music from Drunkin Grownups.
If you would like to support the Angel of Hope Breast Cancer 5K Walk/Run, an account has been set up at Portville Redemption Center. Simply let them know when you take your recyclables in that you want the funds to go toward the cause.