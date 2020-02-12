RED HOUSE — Rick Rupprecht of Ashville is the guest speaker for Saturday’s monthly meeting of the Allegany State Park Historical Society.
The meeting will be held in the Classroom Building at Camp Allegany off ASP Route 2 on the Red House side of Allegany State Park beginning at 1 p.m.
Rupprecht’s presentation is on the lifestyles, nesting and history of American bald eagles. A former mathematics professor at Jamestown Community College, he is a longtime volunteer at the Audubon Community Nature Center in Jamestown.
He enjoys leading people of all ages, especially children, on nature walks, and a “behind the scenes” tour of the eagle at the Audubon.