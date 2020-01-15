RED HOUSE — The Allegany State Park Historical Society will meet Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Camp Allegany classroom on the Red House side of the park.
The guest speaker and presenter is Rick Rupprecht, who will talk on the lifestyles, nesting and history of American bald eagles.
Rupprecht grew up hunting and fishing in north-central Pennsylvania and now lives in Ashville. He was a mathematics teacher at Jamestown Community College for his professional career.
His love of the outdoors eventually led him to volunteer at the Audubon Community Nature Center in Jamestown. He enjoys leading people of all ages, especially children, on nature walks, and a “behind the scenes” tour of the eagle at the Audubon.
In 2018, he was presented the Volunteer Leader of the Year Award, by the Chautauqua Leadership Network in recognition of all of the volunteer work he does.