LITTLE VALLEY — All New York State Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) offices are closed to the public until further notice.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said that renewals for licenses, registrations and inspections will be extended.
The DMV is now conducting transactions a few days per week via mail and drop-offs. Transactions should be dropped off at the County Building in Little Valley or mailed to the Motor Vehicle office at 303 Court Street, Little Valley, NY 14755.
For questions, call the clerk’s office at (716) 938-2293. If they cannot be of assistance, they will have DMV contact you directly.