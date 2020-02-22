LITTLE VALLEY — A public meeting to present and discuss the draft recommendations of the Cattaraugus County Agricultural & Farmland Protection Plan Update will be held March 5, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., on the third floor of the County Center.
The public is invited to attend to learn about the Agriculture and Farmland Protection Plan, to offer comments on the work to-date and contribute to the completion of the project.
For more information, contact Patrick McGlew at the Cattaraugus County Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism at (716) 938-2387.