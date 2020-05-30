OLEAN — The Addictions Supports and Services Subcommittee of the Community Services Board of Cattaraugus County will meet at the Cattaraugus County Office Building, Olean, by way of video conferencing, on Thursday at 9 a.m., for the transaction of such business as may properly come before the meeting.
Pursuant to New York State Executive Order 202.1, public in-person access will not be permitted.
The public may listen to the subcommittee meeting online at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/815881093. The event password is ASASubcommittee or by phone at (872) 240-3412. The access code is 815-881-093.