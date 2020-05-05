OLEAN — Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, is pleased to announce this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient, Jillian Stahley. Jillian is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stahley and is a senior at Randolph Central School.
Jillian has been active in her community and school. She has participated in Make a Difference Day and has created a Character Education Program with elementary students.
Jillian has volunteered at Salamanca’s Turkey Giveaway and Community Cupboard Collection, and helped make a video for the Seneca Cultural Center.
She has played volleyball for three years, earning captain for a year and First Team All Stars for a year.
Academically, Jillian has worked hard. She has been on the honor roll throughout high school and is a member of the National Honor Society.
Jillian’s future plans are to attend Mercyhurst University for the Intelligence Program and she is described as a hardworking young leader.
Nominations for the 2020 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is graduating in 2020, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.