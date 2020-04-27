OLEAN — Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, is pleased to announce this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient, Marcus Esposito. Marcus is the son of Liselle and Rich Esposito and is a senior at Arch Bishop Walsh Academy.
Marcus has done much for his community. Participating in Boy Scouts for the past 10 years, he has completed numerous hours of community service and has become an Eagle Scout.
For his Eagle Scout project, Marcus organized a restoration of the Shinglehouse Veteran’s Memorial. This project spanned over six months, overseeing 19 workers and 195 hours of community service.
Marcus has been an altar server at his church for 12 years, and although he was only required to do 30 hours of community service annually for school, he far surpassed that requirement every year of high school. Additionally, his family has participated in the Youth for Understanding Exchange Student Program as a host family for two years.
Not only has Marcus been active in the community, but he has participated in many school activities. He has been a member of the Interact Club for a year, and chorus for seven years.
Marcus has played several sports, including varsity soccer and varsity basketball, and captain for both sports, for four years. He has played varsity baseball for two years and varsity golf for a year.
Marcus has been the chairman for the Cultural Fair committee for a year; a member and the -president of the National Honor Society; and a member of the Academic Honor Society for seven years.
Academically, Marcus has worked hard. He has earned the highest GPA in his class for the past four years, and has received several awards. Those awards include the RIT Innovation and Creativity Award; University of Rochester’s Bausch and Lomb Science Award; Rensselaer Medalist Award; and the Clarkson Leadership Award.
Marcus has received an early acceptance to Cornell University, and will attend this fall for mechanical engineering. His school counselor has described him as a stellar student and valued member of the community.
Nominations for the 2020 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is graduating in 2020, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.