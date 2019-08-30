CATTARAUGUS — The Cattaraugus Free Library will soon be taking its services — and its books — outside the library walls, thanks to a grant from the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Library System.
The library was recently awarded a $1,000 grant from CCLS after applying for it in April, said Library Director Lori Antholzner. The grant will be used for a couple of outreach programs as “ways to help out in the community,” she said.
Antholzner, who took over as director in February, said the library has been trying to increase the attendance, bringing more patrons in and increase circulation in the past few months, which has been happening.
But now, it’s time for the library to go to the patrons.
“One of the areas we’re going to be targeting is the Amish schoolhouse that resides in our school district,” she said. “They have very limited access to the library here because of the hills and the distance.”
Beginning in September, the library will bring a tote of selected books to the schoolhouse on Jersey Hollow Road for Amish students to read during their free time, Antholzner said.
The second area the library plans to target is the Cattaraugus Manor, an apartment complex in the village for senior citizens and lower-income residents, Antholzner said. Bringing books there likely won’t begin until November due to ongoing construction.
“It will probably be on a monthly basis where I will go in and switch the books around for them,” she said.
When applying for the grant, Antholzner said she had to explain in detail what the library’s plan was for the funds, essentially budgeting out each dollar. She said most of the grant will be used for the increased labor of checking out, checking in, delivering and sorting the books, but a few new titles will also be purchased.
“We have to expend the $1,000 grant by the end of the year, but we’re going to put it into the actual Cattaraugus library’s operating budget,” she explained. “We’re going to extend the program through the Amish school year, and they go up through mid-May, so it’ll probably about nine different totes of books.”
Antholzner said they hope to provide books to Cattaraugus Manor year-round, and if the library receives positive feedback, they will continue to have it as an ongoing program.
Additionally, the library recently received a $200 marketing grant, also from CCLS, to help get the library’s name and information out into the public. Antholzner said they used the funds to purchase magnets with the library’s new hours to give out to patrons and stainless-steel water bottles as prizes during giveaways.
“I also was a recipient of a community health information specialist grant, so I’ll be trained to give out health literacy information to community members,” she said. “I’ll start training for that in the next couple of weeks also.”
Because the library had an increase in its tax levy this year, Antholzner said in return they want the library to do more for the community.
“Anything we can do to give back to the community … that’s the whole idea behind everything that we’re doing,” she added.
The Cattaraugus Free Library consistently has free programs open to the public, with several more in the works for the fall. For more information, call 257-9500, email cattfl@yahoo.com or visit www.cattarauguslibrary.org.