The number of Cattaraugus County residents with confirmed cases of coronavirus held Friday at eight.
The number of people tested for COVID-19 jumped Friday to 247, of which 212 have returned negative.
Eighty-four county residents remained in mandatory quarantine and two were in precautionary quarantine.
No deaths from COVID-19 have been reported among county residents, according to the county’s COVID-19 website — https://maps2.cattco.org/covid_19/covid_19.html
In Erie County, more than 800 cases were reported as of Friday afternoon, along with 21 deaths.
In Chautauqua County, there have been 13 cases and one reported death.