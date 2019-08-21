Area unemployment rates went up slightly in Cattaraugus County and dropped slightly in Allegany County in July, as state and national figures remained level, according to state and federal statistics.
The Cattaraugus County rate in July was reported at 4.6% on Tuesday, up from 4.1% reported in June by the state Department of Labor. The rate was 4.7% in July 2018.
From July 2018 to July 2019, the number of employed decreased by about 700 to around 32,000, while the number of unemployed decreased by about 100 to 1,500.
The Allegany County rate in July was reported at 5.1% on Tuesday, down from 4.7% reported in June. The rate was 5.3% in July 2018.
From June 2018 to June 2019, the number of employed decreased by about 500 to around 17,800, while the number of unemployed remained stable at about 1,000.
The rates are not seasonally adjusted, the DOL reported, which would account for expected changes in jobs like increased retail employment for December or construction employment in the summer.
STATEWIDE, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained flat at 4%.
The county with the lowest unemployment rate in the state was for the third month in a row Columbia County, which reported a rate of 2.9%, up from 2.8% in July. The county with the highest rate was Bronx County, with 6.1%, up from 5.6% in July.
Around 9.18 million were employed in the state in July, down about 125,500 from 9.31 million in July 2018. The number of unemployed also decreased by 4,900 to 398,300.
ACROSS THE BORDER in Pennsylvania, the commonwealth’s unemployment rate increased slightly 3.9% in July — up one-tenth of a percentage point from the record low held from April through June.
Total nonfarm jobs were up 1,500 over the month to 6.04 million, state Department of Labor and Industry officials reported Friday. Jobs increased over the month in six of the 11 industry supersectors — the largest increase in government by 6,900 jobs. Over the year, total nonfarm jobs in Pennsylvania were up 30,300 with gains in nine of the 11 supersectors.
County-level data has not been released for July yet.
NATIONWIDE, unemployment rates were lower in July in six states and stable in 42 states and the District of Columbia, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. Three states had jobless rate decreases from a year earlier, one state had an increase and 46 states and the District had little or no change. The national unemployment rate, 3.7 percent, was little changed from June.
Vermont had the lowest unemployment rate in July, 2.1%, while Alaska had the highest rate, at 6.3%. In total, 14 states had rates lower than the national figure, while eight states and D.C. had higher rates. Six states saw lower rates, while the remaining were relatively flat.