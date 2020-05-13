LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers passed a resolution Wednesday asking the New York congressional delegation to insist on $1.5 billion to $23.5 billion in aid to counties outside New York City to make up losses of revenue amidst the COVID-19 crisis.
County lawmakers met in two separate locations again, linked by videoconference to pass 15 resolutions.
In a bid to maintain social distancing and wearing face masks, about half the legislators met in the James J. Snyder Legislative Chamber at the County Center in Little Valley, while others met at the County Office Building in Olean and listened in by telephone.
County legislature Chairman Howard VanRensselaer ran the meeting from Little Valley. It is the second such meeting legislators have held in the coronavirus pandemic.
In calling for the aid from the federal government, the county’s resolution states, “Without federal assistance, the fiscal outlook for counties could become catastrophic.”
The resolution, approved unanimously, asks for “direct, unrestricted aid.”
County lawmakers accepted more than $51,000 for home-delivered and congregate meals from the Family First Coronavirus Response through the Department of Aging.
Legislators also accepted $90,968 in federal coronavirus stimulus funding through the state Board of Elections.
Also approved was the 2020 mosquito control program, which includes contracts with municipalities for up to $45,000 if aerial spraying of larvicide is recommended.
The city of Olean would pay $14,236; Salamanca, $5,436; Allegany, $10,631; Carrollton, $1,880; Great Valley, $4,008; Hinsdale, $2,819; town of Olean, $2,639; and Portville $3,151.
The county legislators also agreed to a modified agreement to allow limited camping with self-contained recreational vehicles at the county-operated Onoville Marina on the Allegheny Reservoir. It will open to RVs on May 22. Camping refunds will be granted.
Also, social distancing and face mask wearing are among new rules and regulations.
Legislators also agreed to a contract to receive 80% federal aid for a $369,000 bridge deck sealing program for county bridges in the towns of Conewango, Faryton, Farmersville, Freedom, Hinsdale, Humphrey and Ischua.
The meeting was adjourned in memory of Cherianne Wold, the former director of the Department of the Aging who died recently.