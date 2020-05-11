LITTLE VALLEY — A handful of women inmates in the Cattaraugus County jail have sewed more than 4,500 face masks in 2½ weeks.
The face masks are being distributed to corrections officers and sheriff’s patrol deputies and supervisors, inmates and first responders across the county, and to nursing homes.
Members of the county’s Emergency Operations Center in the basement at the County Center here are also utilizing the masks as they respond to daily COVID-19 issues and concerns from around the county.
At the same time, male inmates have begun assembling thousands of face shields for first responders, healthcare workers and others.
Jail Capt. Eric Keller said the inmates have regularly exceeded the 100 masks a day goal. They have even sewed masks on weekends and late into the night if a corrections officer is available to supervise them.
“They all love doing it,” Keller said. “They don’t ask for anything. It’s something positive in their lives and they see themselves helping the community.”
The six women sewing the masks are using sewing machines provided through a grant to the county Department of the Aging. They took over from people assigned to the EOC, who were sewing a few masks a day in their spare time.
Corrections Officer Amy George started by asking inmates if anyone knew how to sew and if they would be interested in helping sew face masks. She got a half dozen volunteers from their mid-20s to mid-50s. With a little training and a little practice, they assembled 90 face masks the first day.
Keller said there is no shortage of material for the inmates to use making the face masks.
“We’ve got a ton of material people have donated,” he said. “They’ve donated elastic and thread. We order 1,000 yards of the elastic to hold the masks on at a time.”
Keller’s mother donated fabric as well when he asked her who in the area might have some.
Six to eight male inmates volunteered to assemble the face shields that help protect medical workers and first responders from coughs or sneezes of patients who may have the coronavirus.
The Emergency Operations Center had boxes of the plastic shields that had to be assembled.
Keller recalls taking home 100 of the face shield kits at a time and putting them together with his children at the dinner table for something to do while staying at home.
He said the fire departments around the county appreciate the face shields.
Corrections officers and some of the inmates wear face masks, which is recommended for prisoners, but not required. Most of the inmates have been with the others in each pod for more than two months, Keller said. It’s pretty much a quarantine.
New inmates are kept isolated for some time to avoid bringing COVID-19 into the jail. Meanwhile, state bail reform has caused a drop in the jail population and no federal inmates have been admitted to the jail for several months. Visitation has also been suspended.
“The corrections officers are being real careful,” Keller said.
They’ve postponed the annual get-together for National Corrections Officer Week, Keller said. The corrections officers will have it later when things are safer — even if they are still wearing face masks and keeping socially distant.