OLEAN — In the wake of the first confirmed case of coronavirus in New York state on Sunday, Cattaraugus County Health officials and others across the state are stepping up their game on several fronts.
“We have been in preparation mode for this,” said Dr. Kevin Watkins, Cattaraugus County public health director. “We are prepared on our end to deal with any positive cases that arise in the county,” he said.
“We are expecting to see quite a few more cases than initially reported,” Watkins told the Olean Times Herald in an interview Monday. “There appears to be quite a bit of community transmission” on the West Coast. “That seems to have put everyone on alert status at this particular time.”
Watkins said, “We are prepared on our end to deal with any positive cases in our county. We are using what we have to reduce the threat of this virus in our community.” There is no vaccine yet or anti viral medicine to fight the coronavirus, he emphasized.
The best way to slow the spread of the virus is to wash your hands thoroughly and often, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer, cough into your sleeve or a tissue in your hand, then throw it in the trash. “Wash your hands — a lot — and pray for spring” when people get out and the virus is expected to diminish, much like influenza, Watkins said.
If someone tested positive, health officials said they can treat the symptoms like shortness of breath, coughing and a fever with Ibuprofen and look into what is causing the shortness of breath.
The coronavirus testing takes 24-48 hours to ship to the state laboratory in Albany, run the test and get results, Watkins said. If the test is positive, local health authorities are notified.
“As a public health department, we can isolate these (positive) individuals so we don’t have an epidemic within our community,” Watkins said.
The self-quarantine method of isolating individuals within their homes may not work if they cannot be isolated from family members. In that case, the individual could be moved to a quarantine location, or the family could be moved to an apartment during the 14-day quarantine period, Watkins said.
County health officials would be alerted if any recent visitors to China or Iran — high risk countries — were returning to Cattaraugus County and not showing symptoms.
“If they are not exhibiting any symptoms, they will be allowed to travel to the community, but we will ask them to isolate themselves from the general public and quarantine for 14 days,” Watkins said.
Kits are being readied for individuals in quarantine including masks, hand sanitizer, gloves and thermometers.
“We will do whatever we can to make their stay more comfortable,” he added. “We will work our best to mitigate this virus within our community. They will be kept under strict observation and we would make sure their medical support is there and that they are kept from other community members.”
Watkins said his biggest concern is those who do not display any symptoms — coughing, fever, shortness of breath — but may still have the virus and unknowingly spread it to others.
“We continue to be vigilant,” Watkins said. We ask the public to allow us to do our job and not to panic at this time.”
Watkins said it’s not necessary for the public to be wearing surgical masks at this time either. A regular mask might not keep someone from contracting coronavirus.
And he asked the public not to go out and purchase masks from local medical suppliers — especially the N95 antiviral mask needed by medical personnel including first responders. They will also be needed for family members caring for someone at home.
Surfaces people touch should be disinfected frequently as well.
“Avoid contact with those who are sick,” Watkins said. “Employers should encourage employees who are coughing and have a fever to stay at home. The same goes for schools.
“This is influenza season,” Watkins said. “It’s often difficult to determine whether a person is affected by a virus or the flu at this time.”
Watkins said health officials are also recommending sick people to stay out of nursing homes at this time. “Nursing homes should place themselves on high alert.”
He also suggested people with a flu-like illness call ahead before coming into hospital emergency room. The same for doctor’s offices. People with flu-like symptoms should not enter their physician’s regular waiting room. They should call ahead for instructions
It is important to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, Watkins said.
Have any county residents been tested?
“We’ve been close, but we haven’t had to test anyone for coronavirus yet. At one point it was only travelers from China. We don’t have a large population here. Our Asian population is under 1,000. The biggest concern is college students” who are either from abroad or have studied in a country where the virus has taken hold.
“There have been no visitors directly from China that have required us to do any testing,” he said.
“It is a new virus,” Watkins said. “I expect a vaccine in the next 18 months or so.”
In the meantime, Watkins said medical personnel are likely to be the first ones to contract this virus.
“They are the front-line workers,” he said. “We want to make sure they have the personal protective equipment they need.”
These medical personnel also need to take precautions not to expose themselves to secretions from someone who is coughing. And wash their hands frequently.
The coronavirus has proven to be a quick-moving virus in these days of globalization. “It has spread more quickly than influenza,” Watkins pointed out.
Most people are concerned about the mortality rate, especially those who are elderly or with underlying medical conditions.
Watkins said the data show 82% of those individuals who come down with coronavirus will have a mild case. “But 13% will have a severe case and 3% will be critical” — potentially fatal.
“It’s pretty similar to SARS,” which is another coronavirus that struck worldwide in 2003, Watkins said.