LITTLE VALLEY — Today is the deadline for Cattaraugus County department heads to submit draft plans for reopening their offices — many of which have been closed for more than two months out of coronavirus concerns.
County Administrator Jack Searles asked department heads on Tuesday to submit their plans for reopening offices, including social distancing, disinfection and wearing masks at times.
Searles said the departmental plans for reopening will be based on similar plans developed by business in Phase 1 of the Western New York reopening that began 10 days ago.
Foremost, the plans will need to address social distancing in offices — at least 6 feet apart. Break rooms will also be at 50% capacity. Where social distancing is not feasible, employees will be expected to wear facial coverings.
Face masks will also be available for visitors at the entrance of county buildings. Also, employees and visitors can expect to have their temperature scanned. Building entry will be at a designated point to allow for temperature scanning and providing masks as well as passing through metal detectors at the County Center here and the County Office Building in Olean.
Searles noted that face coverings need to be cleaned regularly. He has two washable masks and cleans the one he wore at work each night. The other one is clean and dry and ready for use the next day.
Department heads will also have to figure out how to limit the sharing of office products and frequently clean items like door knobs, handrails on stairs and elevator buttons, the county administrator said.
Hygiene and cleaning will be done according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and the state Department of Health, Searles said. Work areas will be sanitized regularly.
Searles said things under consideration to meet social distancing guidelines are modifications to the workplace and staggering shifts.
Signs will remind employees and visitors of the social distancing guidelines and the need for face masks when social distancing is not possible.
Employees will also be required to view video training sessions before coming back to work, Searles said. “We want to make sure all employees know how the virus is spread,” he added.
“If you look at the number of employees and they don’t fit the (social distancing) footprint,” the physical space may need to be reconfigured or additional shifts could be set up, Searles said. Some people may continue working from home.
“We’re going to bundle these plans all together” to create a county government reopening plan.
On Wednesday, county Public Works employees were the first to be summoned from furlough, Searles said.
There is a limited amount of facial masks to distribute to the public entering county buildings, Searles said. Visitors may wear their own mask or facial covering.
Searles doesn’t see the rest of county government opening before June 6, the date Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order pertaining to local governments expires.
The court system is largely done via videoconferencing. Anyone going into a courtroom is required to wear a mask.
The Motor Vehicle Departments in Little Valley, Olean and Delevan remain closed by executive order. They will remain closed until the governor lifts his order.
“I fully expect county government will be in full compliance when it is ready to open,” Searles said. “The public should feel safe. It’s very similar to the reopening plans being rolled out by the private sector.”
The Emergency Operations Center will be coordinating the purchase and distribution of face coverings, gloves and hand sanitizer as well as washable facemasks.
Searles said union representatives have been engaged in the reopening discussions. “The unions are very good working partners in rolling this out.”