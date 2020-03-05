ALBANY — Farmers from Cattaraugus County Farm Bureau returned from Albany this week after visiting with lawmakers to highlight New York Farm Bureau’s policy priorities for the year.
They kicked things off with the popular Taste of New York Reception for state lawmakers, commissioners and staff. The county Farm Bureau hosted a table featuring dried apple slices with maple sugar and cinnamon on them.
Following the evening event, which was Monday, members participated in the annual Lobby Day on Tuesday, meeting with both state Sen. George Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, as well as New York City lawmakers the county Farm Bureau adopted — Assembly members Stacey Pheffer Amato and Ron Kim.
“It was time well spent,” said Phyllis Couture, former New York Farm Bureau promotion and education chair. “It is imperative for farmers to be engaged with every level of government.”
Cattaraugus County Farm Bureau advocated for a number of state priorities. The major issues discussed included asking the Legislature to fully support the funding of agricultural programs in the state budget as well as critical offsets to the recently enacted Farm Laborers Fair Labor Practices Act. This includes a refundable investment tax credit for farms and the doubling of the agricultural workforce tax credit.
In addition, Farm Bureau members are asking for two fixes to the farm labor law, which includes expanding the definition of a family farm so family members like aunts, uncles and in-laws can be exempt from the new labor regulations.
Farm Bureau is also seeking to alter language in the farm labor law to properly recognize that farms have professional level employees, including farm managers, who should continue to receive salaried wages.
Another major farm labor issue includes the rollout of the wage board hearings over the next two months. The three-person panel that includes state Farm Bureau President David Fisher is listening to the public on whether the new 60-hour overtime threshold for farm workers should be lowered.
The Cattaraugus County Farm Bureau members believe it is much too soon to make that decision with very little data on the law’s impact just 60 days into the law’s implementation. A growing season hasn’t even started to gauge how farms will absorb the higher labor costs and reduced hours for individual employees.
County members also advocated for lawmakers to support the state Department of Environmental Conservation as the sole regulator of pesticides in New York, and the organization is also supportive of the governor’s proposal to increase the farm worker housing loan fund to $15 million to assist farms in building new housing.
“The more our representatives understand the impact of their decisions on agriculture, the better it will be for our local farmers and our rural communities,” Couture said.
In addition to advocating for priorities with lawmakers, members also participated in a panel discussion with the commissioner of the Department of Agriculture and Markets, Assembly Agriculture Committee Chair Donna Lupardo and Deborah DeWan, agricultural policy advisory to Senate Agriculture Committee Chair Jen Metzger.