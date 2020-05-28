LITTLE VALLEY — The 2020 Cattaraugus County Fair has been canceled.
The announcement that the 178th annual county fair, one of the oldest in the state, would be canceled was made Wednesday night by the directors of the Cattaraugus County Agricultural Society, which operates the fairgrounds.
In recent days, the Chautauqua County Fair and the Erie County fair announced they too were canceling the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.
“Due to the spread of COVID-19, the Cattaraugus County Fair has been closely monitoring CDC and IAFE recommendations, along with the phased reopening of NYS and what that means for mass gatherings this summer,” fair officials posted on Facebook.
“After careful consideration, the board made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 fair,” the statement reads.
Those who purchased tickets to the Justin Moore concert, should check their email from ETIX for instructions on refunds. ETIX phone number is (800) 514-3849. “Justin Moore will be coming in 2021,” the statement said.
Also, Agricultural Society memberships will be transferred to 2021.
“There will be no horse or livestock shows on the grounds through August,” fair officials said.
Cattaraugus County 4H members with questions about the market class animal sale should contact the 4H office. “We are working closely with 4H to help exhibitors,” fair officials said.
“Please stay safe and enjoy your summer,” the statement from the Agricultural Society said. “We all look forward to seeing you at the 2021 fair.”