Cattaraugus County Democratic Party Chairman Frank Puglisi has endorsed Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.
“I do think the New York primary will be in play,” Puglisi told the Olean Times Herald on Friday, the day after Sen. Elizabeth Warren dropped out of the race, leaving Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders as the two viable canidates.
“It’s down to two people now and they are going to need those delegates,” Puglisi said. “I am supporting and endorsing Joe Biden.”
The state primary is April 28.
Two weeks ago, Puglisi and Olean City Democratic Chairman Linda Witte weren’t endorsing anyone while waiting for the field to dwindle. And dwindle it did. After Biden’s so-called South Carolina firewall held, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Pete Buttigieg of Indiana quickly bailed out and endorsed Biden ahead of Super Tuesday.
They saw Biden as the more electable candidate and backed his candidacy, Puglisi said. Many establishment Democrats are also concerned about the “down ballot” effect of a Democratic socialist at the top of the ticket.
Puglisi said South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn’s endorsement of Biden right before that primary propelled Biden to a wide double-digit margin over Sanders in that state. “That endorsement was huge for Biden,” he said.
“I think we need someone who can unite the country, to unite the party and bring us back to some kind of normalcy in this country,” Puglisi said. “I think Joe Biden is that person.”
Puglisi said the former vice president and longtime Delaware senator “is not a divisive person. He’s done a lot for this country already.”
He predicted that Democrats, independents and some Republicans dissatisfied with President Donald Trump’s character and actions will vote for Biden in November if he is the candidate.
What about a running mate? Does Puglisi have any favorites?
“There are some great possibilities for a running mate for Biden out there,” the county Democratic chairman said. “Any of the female (presidential) candidates would be great, as would some of the men.”
Puglisi said Klobuchar, Sen. Kamala Harris of California and Warren of Massachusetts would all make fine vice presidential running mates for Biden. “There is a great group of talented upcoming people.”
Momentum is the key, said Puglisi. Right now the momentum is with Biden.
“Look at Super Tuesday,” he said. “Biden won states where he didn’t campaign and didn’t spend any money. He won states he wasn’t expected to win like Texas, Massachusetts or Minnesota. He now leads Sanders in the delegate count.
“If Joe is the nominee, everybody needs to come to the table supporting him,” Puglisi said. “The same goes if Bernie is the nominee.”
Some of what Sanders is saying now seems divisive, Puglisi said. Claims that the establishment are out to derail his campaign are not new. He said the same thing in the 2016 primary against Hillary Clinton. “It’s not the establishment that’s coming against Bernie. The people have a choice.”
Puglisi said his concern is the same as other Democrats. “I want someone who can beat Donald Trump. I think Joe Biden is the candidate who can win. I will fully support the Democratic nominee whether it’s Biden or Sanders.”
Puglisi said he hasn’t polled the county Democratic Committee, but is aware that Sanders has his supporters within the party. But with all the recent candidates exiting the primary, some county Democrats are still trying to decide between Biden and Sanders.
“There’s a lot of people still trying to make up their minds,” Puglisi said. “My only advice is to get out and vote. There is early voting as well.”
Linda Witte, Ward 1 Olean alderman and former mayor, is chairman of the Olean City Democratic Committee. She hadn’t made up her mind whom to support before the Iowa caucuses a few weeks ago when there were still eight candidates in the running.
“I think it’s good we’re down to two candidates,” Witte said Friday, although adding, “It’s sad one of them isn’t a woman.”
She said Biden “obviously did a very good job on Super Tuesday.”
So who does she favor, Biden or Sanders?
“I’m kind of in the middle,” Witte replied. “I’m going to want to see who does the best job over the next several weeks.”
She’s ready to back the winner, she said.
Witte expects that no matter who wins the Democratic presidential primary will be looking for a woman or a minority running mate.
“Personally, I like (Klobuchar). Amy would help him in the Midwest,” Witte said.
She agreed that Democrats are looking for someone who can beat Trump.
“The party’s trying to get together,” Witte said. “It’s going to be a pretty nasty (general) campaign.”