LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers attending committee meetings Wednesday weren’t expecting good economic news.
They didn’t get any.
County Administrator Jack Searles told the Finance Committee that Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s first round of coronavirus cuts to local governments are expected Friday.
Searles said the expectation is the unilateral, across-the-board cuts will be in the neighborhood of 20% to 50%. The governor said the cuts, based on state revenue, will be made at the end of each quarter.
Searles said a 20% cut translates into about $5.2 million less, while a 40% cut would be about $10.5 million.
The county administrator said department heads have already identified state revenues that are in jeopardy.
The county’s loss of sales tax and bed tax revenue would be on top of the state aid cuts. “All we need to know is the level of the reduction and where they will hit,” Searles said.
One of the first victims of the state aid loss is expected to be the Public Works Department, which could lose millions in road construction funds.
Capital programs will be reduced to projects that can be completed this construction season, Searles said.
Meanwhile, Public Works officials want to return some employees from furlough to fill potholes and begin other maintenance like cleaning ditches.
The Development and Agriculture Committee was asked to consider allowing the Ellicottville, Olean and Salamanca Chambers of Commerce to spend this year’s funding from the bed tax on operating expenses, instead of advertising, since most events they advertise won’t be held this year.
Legislator Joseph Snyder, R-Ischua, passed along the request from the Ellicottville Chamber because the festivals in which they make their money for operating expenses won’t be held.
“Would it just be for one year?” asked Crystal Abers, director of the Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism, which administers the bed tax spending.
Snyder said that was all the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce was asking. He noted that in the following year, bed tax revenues would be markedly lower due to many hotels and lodging has closed due to coronavirus.