LITTLE VALLEY — The tentative $250.6 million Cattaraugus County budget for 2020 has changed very little since it was introduced on Nov. 6.
After a line-by-line review by five County Legislature committees — Labor Relations, Human Services, Development and Agriculture, County Operations/Public Safety and Public Works — the only changes have scrapped abolishing two nursing home positions after employees changed their retirement plans.
The changes did not alter budget appropriations, the tentative tax levy of $55,495,000, down 1.99% or the full value tax rate of $12.33 per $1,000, a 51 cent drop from the current tax rate.
Last Thursday’s budget review was delayed when at least two committees did not have a quorum — four of seven members.
At least two legislators who are members of the Human Services and Public Works had to be summoned by telephone and text so the panels could convene for their review.
Thursday night, the Finance Committee will vote to accept the review of portions of the budgets the other committees oversee.
The committee will hear from County Administrator Jack Searles over administration accounts and accounts overseen by County Treasurer Joseph Keller.
The full County Legislature will vote on the tentative budget and any amendments made by the Finance Committee following a public hearing at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
County lawmakers will vote on a capital budget and authorize $3.9 million in borrowing for a number of county road, bridge and culvert projects, as well as buildings and grounds projects at the County Center in Little Valley, County Office Building in Olean and the two nursing homes at Olean and Machias.
The $250.6 million budget is up more than $7.6 million over the current $243.3 million county budget, yet the tax levy — the amount to be raised by property taxes — dropped more than $1 million from $56.6 million to $55.4 million.
There are two reasons for the decrease in the tax levy at the same time the appropriations were up more than $7 million: Assessed value of property was up more than $90 million and the use of $7.7 million from the county surplus or fund balance.
The tentative 2020 town and city tax rates and percent changes are:
n Allegany — $12.33, -3.99%
n Ashford — $24.66, 1.77%
n Carrollton — $15.22, 1.94%
n Coldspring — $12.33, -3.99%
n Conewango — $22.42, -.05%
n Dayton — $12.33, -3.99%
n East Otto — $12.58, -2.03%
n Ellicottville — $12.64, -2.51%
n Farmersville — $12.33, -3.99%
n Franklinville — $20.23, 0.73%
n Freedom — $12.33, -3.99%
n Great Valley — $12.84, -4.99%
n Hinsdale — $13.55, -3.99%
n Humphrey — $14.34, -1.75%
n Ischua — $13.55, -3.99%
n Leon — $13.55, -2.93%
n Little Valley — $19.27, 2.01%
n Lyndon — $12.33, -3.99%
n Machias — $12.84, -2.99%
n Mansfield — $12.92, 0.64%
n Napoli — $13.70, -2.92%
n New Albion — $20.90, 0.89%
n Olean (city) — $13.12, -0.93%
n Olean (town) — $17.13, -2.66%
n Otto — $12.84, -2.99%
n Perrysburg — $17.65, -9.48%
n Persia — $17.87, 1.58%
n Portville — $13.12, -5.01%
n Randolph — $15.61, -3.99%
n Red House — $12.33, -3.99%
n Salamanca (city) — $78.53, 3.63%
n Salamanca (town) — $14.17, -2.89%
n South Valley — $17.12, -3.99%
n Yorkshire — $83.64, 22.36%