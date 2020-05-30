ELLICOTTVILLE — Cattaraugus County 4-H officials are eyeing an online solution to help make up for the cancelation of the 2020 Cattaraugus County Fair.
On Thursday, 4-H officers, staff and volunteers met to discuss how to respond to the county fair cancelation that was announced Wednesday night.
Dick Rivers, executive director of the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cattaraugus County, said it was decided to concentrate first on the 4-H market class animal auction.
Members of 4-H will be surveyed to see whether they prefer an online auction or to just go out and sell their animals on their own, Rivers said. “We’re going to present the options in a survey to 4-H members.”
The 4-Hers generally line up a buyer who knows how much they have invested in the animal and set a bid price. Anything can happen at the auction, however.
“The kids have a lot invested in their animals,” Rivers said. They count on the auction to pay off that investment and put a little something in the bank — often a college fund.
The 2019 market animal auction netted participants more than $175,000, Rivers said.
This year, between 140 and 150 4-H youths are raising 240 market class animals.
Rivers said details are yet to be worked out, but photos or video of each animal would be viewable online prior to and during the auction so the bidders could see the animals. “There would be a period of time when bids could be submitted.”
Rivers noted 4-H groups across the state are grappling with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. “No one has actually had an online auction yet,” he said. “I think we can organize it and make it work.”
Next on the Cattaraugus County 4-H officials’ agenda is online judging from everything to 4-H projects, to livestock.
“We’re going to discuss all that later,” Rivers said. “We have to get going on the animal auction first.”
Rivers said 4-H staff and volunteers have been presenting online programs during the pandemic. “We’ve done some live broadcasts on different topics too
“A lot of kids are excited every year about bringing projects and animals to the county fair,” Rivers said. “I don’t know how we can accommodate everything, but we’ll be looking at everything.”